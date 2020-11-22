https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/blackburn-censorship-section230/2020/11/22/id/998209

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., says Big Tech is “choosing winners and losers” for their targets of “censoring” — including President Donald Trump.

In an interview Wednesday with Sinclair Broadcasting’s “America This Week,” Blackburn said Congress is working toward reigning in social media giants who are using Section 230 of the 1996 Telecommunications Act to justify their censorship of conservative voices.

“What they have done is to start choosing winners and losers and being very subjective in how they go about censoring,” Blackburn said of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

According to Blackburn, Section 230 was meant to help the then-new platforms, but has gotten out of hand.

Section 230 “puts this protection for social media companies that were just coming in online,” she said, aiming “to give these platforms protection to stand up” and to provide a “safe harbor” from lawsuits and “let them get their sea legs,” she said.

“Now these companies have grown so big they’re beginning to act like publishers… you cannot censor without telling people why,” she declared.

