As the nation tires of the political opportunism and self-centeredness of the Black Lives Matter movement, one of its founders is misreading the movement’s popularity and making demands of the next presidential administration that are so over-the-top they threaten to unravel whatever weave the movement still possesses.

Patrisse Cullors, one of the three co-founders of the Black Lives Matter Inc. organization (BLM) who has described herself as a “trained Marxist,” is prematurely targeting a Biden administration with demands on behalf of Black Lives Matter that are so extreme they have little chance of being taken seriously by legislators or any future administration.

Cullors is calling on Joe Biden, if elected to the presidency, to enact far-Left legislation that would lead to the abolition of police departments and prisons, provide reparations, and implement several other radical proposals.

The Marxist co-founder of BLM is pushing the BREATHE Act, a piece of legislation proposed last July by US Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), which died in congressional committee. This proposed legislation was radically far-Left and aimed to bring destabilizing revolutionary change to the United States.

Now, Cullors has transformed that failed legislation into a list of demands at the core of the BLM movement, and in an attempt to resurrect the legislation in the new Congress.

Among the many subversive elements to this legislation are the end of life sentences, as well as an end to all mandatory minimum sentencing laws. These changes would effectively cover those who commit murder.

Cullors’ hustle also demands the break-up of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, Customs & Border Protection, and immigration detention centers, and the repeal of laws that “criminalize human movement and border entry.”

Then she says BLM demands the creation of a commission to study reparations proposals to benefit African Americans based on “mass criminalization – including the War on Drugs, the criminalization of prostitution, and police violence; border violence; and the systemic violation of the US Government’s treaty obligations to Tribal nations.”

Cullor’s doesn’t stop there.

She additionally calls for “eliminating surveillance tactics that are disproportionately used to target Black, Brown, and Muslim communities by prohibiting predictive policing, racial recognition technologies, drones, and similar tools.”

If each and every one of these demands – demands that completely undermine the rule of law and the idea of racial equality in granting privilege to one demographic over all others – wasn’t enough to brand Cullor’s a figure beyond radical, she continues to pile on to this astonishing list of over-reach.

The “trained Marxist” continues on in her laundry list of the absurd by calling for the elimination of the use of electronic monitoring systems by law enforcement, including ankle monitors, smartphone applications, and any other tool used to track location (evidently BLM is against COVID tracking).

Cullor’s demands are rounded out with:

The removal of all police, school resource officers, and armed security from schools, as well as metal detectors and surveillance equipment

School curricula that examines “the political, economic, and social impacts of colonialism, genocide against indigenous people, and slavery”

The creation of comprehensive health centers that offer culturally competent services for all people, including services related to reproductive health

Job programs that “specifically target the most economically disadvantaged individuals, including Black cis- and trans women, formerly incarcerated people, undocumented people, and disabled people.”

For politicians to develop a plan for developing “100 percent of the State power demand using clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy sources

In an interview, Cullors said, “We are requesting that – in the first 100 days – the Biden-Harris administration works to pass this legislation. This moment is a watershed moment.”

“I think this moment calls for structural change and transformative change in ways that we haven’t seen in a very long time,” Cullors said. “We see this opportunity to push for the BREATHE Act as a part of what we’re calling the modern-day civil rights act.”

