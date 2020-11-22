https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/matthew-mcconaughey-gun-grabber/

In 2018, actor Matthew McConaughey appeared with the far-left March For Our Lives where he called on law-abiding gun owners to “take one for the team” and give up some of their Second Amendment rights.

He has recently indicated he might be interested in running for Governor in Texas.

