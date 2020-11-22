https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/matthew-mcconaughey-gun-grabber/

In 2018, actor Matthew McConaughey marched with the far-left March For Our Lives group where he called on law-abiding gun owners to “take one for the team” and give up some of their gun rights. He has recently indicated he could be interested in running for office in Texas. pic.twitter.com/xCxm5GYPnm — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2020

He has recently indicated he might be interested in running for Governor in Texas.

