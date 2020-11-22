https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/michael-flynn-jr-releases-information-trump-teams-sidney-powell-statement-not-think/

As we suspected, the news this evening about Sidney Powell not being on the Trump team is an act to protect Sidney and the Trump team and not a message of disappointment in her latest interviews and actions at all.

The Trump campaign issued a statement Sunday night announcing Sidney Powell is not a member of President Trump’s legal team.

The statement was posted online by campaign attorney Jenna Ellis on behalf of lead campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Powell had appeared at a campaign legal team press conference earlier this week alongside Giuliani and Ellis.

TRENDING: “We Would Love to See Any Evidence of Fraud – Nothing They Are Saying Is True” – Dominion Voting Systems’ Hired Spokesman and Jeb Bush Lackey Refutes Fraud Claims (VIDEO)

Statement:

Attorney Sidney Powell was not able to respond tonight.

Sidney was censored and suspended by Twitter earlier today.

Mike Flynn, Jr. released a statement tonight.

Sidney is staying the course to prove the massive deliberate election fraud that robbed the American people of our votes for President Trump and many Republican candidates.

More…

Sidney released a statement to CBS News.

She signed off — #KrakenOnSteroids

The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic. #KrakenOnSteroids” (2/2) — Kristin Brown (@kristincbrown) November 23, 2020

General Michael Flynn’s son, Mike Jr., followed up with a message tonight on Parler noting that the earlier message from the President’s team is not a reflection of any misstatements on Sidney’s part:

Release the Kraken.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

