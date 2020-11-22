https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/msnbc-reports-how-easy-it-is-to-hack-dominion-and-ess-machines/

Posted by Kane on November 22, 2020 1:14 am

MSNBC in 2019 reports how easy it is to hack Dominion and ES&S voting machines.

Our report yesterday:

Hacking the ES&S 650 ballot counting machine… Used in 24 states

