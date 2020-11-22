https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/almost-third-voters-believe-governors-have-authority-limit-private-family?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Fifty-seven percent of registered U.S. voters say governors do not have the legal authority to limit gatherings, amid an increase in coronavirus cases across the country that has resulted is some governors either imposing orders or making requests on how many family members and others can gather for traditional Thanksgiving dinners in private homes, according to a new survey from pollster Scott Rasmussen.

Thirty percent of those survey don’t think governors have such authority and 13% said they were unsure.

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

Of party affiliations, Democrats were more split on the issue with 40% saying governors do not have authority and 45% saying they do. Respondents identifying as Republicans were more aligned in their beliefs, with 76% saying governors do not have authority and just17% believing they do.

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked that families keep their Thanksgiving gathering small.

This survey was taken by 1,200 registered voters and conducted by Rasmussen from November 19-21, 2020.

To see the poll’s cross-demographic tabulations, click here.

To see the poll’s methodology and sample demographics, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

