Have you heard about the promotion in where people were able to enter a raffle for cash prizes if they proved they voted? You probably have not because most in mainstream media isn’t covering it just like they’re not covering other examples of voter fraud. But this particular case stands out because most who have covered it are doing everything they can to justify it as legal. That’s telling.

This is a clear-cut case of election manipulation. It is against federal law to incentivize people to vote or to not vote in an election. Mainstream media knows this. Anyone who made it half-way through high school knows this. But just about every report on the subject has spun it in a way that makes it seem like there’s doubt by “experts” over whether or not it was illegal. One honest report came from Just The News:

A get-out-the-vote effort by a Nevada Native American group included a raffle with cash prizes, opening the door to a legal challenge by the Trump campaign that the incentives ran afoul of federal election law. The group denies that it did anything illegal in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

The Nevada Native Vote Project, a group that seeks to “increase civic participation of the Indigenous populations in Nevada,” sponsored a “virtual raffle” during this year’s presidential election, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.

The event, sponsored jointly with the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, informed voters that they would be entered in a raffle if they sent in a photograph of themselves with an “I Voted” sticker and/or a “ballot completion form.”

Among the prizes in the raffle were four $250 gift cards, four $100 gift cards and eight $25 gift cards, as well as “beadwork, t-shirts & more,” the raffle poster advertised. Subsequent posts from the group showed numerous raffle winners. “Thank you for voting!” some of the posts read.

This is election tampering prima facie. No organization or individual can offer rewards or even potential rewards in exchange for proof that someone else voted. Moreover, it’s illegal for anyone to accept rewards in exchange for voting. Both are federal offenses. One might expect mainstream media, which clearly wants President Trump to lose, to downplay the crimes as too limited to change the results in hotly contested Nevada. Instead, they’re running cover for the alleged criminals.

Their first line of attack is to say it’s not necessarily against the law because no particular candidate was mentioned. This is a false argument; the law does not differentiate between targeted voting rewards and non-targeted. The act of boosting or suppressing voter turnout by offering rewards is illegal whether one is promoting a particular candidate or not. The second line of attack centers on claims by the group that the raffle was open to the public and therefore not illegal. But their own promotional material, now deleted, indicated the requirements to enter the raffle was demonstration that someone voted.

The way mainstream media is handling this case is interesting even if the stakes of this component of the Trump attorneys’ lawsuit is minor. The promotion was largely unsuccessful by most accounts, but that’s not the point. The week of the election, the mantra from the media was that voter fraud didn’t happen. Last week, they shifted to saying widespread voter fraud didn’t happen, acknowledging that there was voter fraud but it wasn’t enough to change results. Now, it appears they’re going back to covering up any and all examples of voter fraud.

This tells us they’re losing the narrative war. Americans frown upon voter fraud of any type or scale. The way mainstream media was framing the story by discounting “widespread” voter fraud clearly did not resonate so they’re back to trying to debunk voter fraud altogether.

It’s imperative that patriots continue to spread the word about voter fraud big and small. Mainstream media’s reaction to this small case tells us the American people are not happy with any reports of election interference, period.

