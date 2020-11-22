https://www.oann.com/new-french-coronavirus-cases-up-13157-over-24-hours/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=new-french-coronavirus-cases-up-13157-over-24-hours

November 22, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – The number of new daily coronavirus infections in France rose by 13,157 to 2.14 million on Sunday, and the number of deaths by 215, health ministry data showed.

On Saturday, France had reported 17,881 new infections.

The cumulative death toll stood at 48,732.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

