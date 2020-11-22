https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-jersey-police-chief-says-he-wont-break-up-thanksgiving-gatherings-at-homes_3588990.html

A New Jersey police chief said his department is not going to enforce Gov. Phil Murphy’s restrictions on Thanksgiving gatherings in people’s homes, which he called “draconian.” Andrew Kudrick, the police chief for Howell Township, said Sunday on “Fox & Friends Weekend” that he doesn’t want to add to the pain of his community by ruining their holiday in already hard times. “As a police chief in charge of 100-plus police officers, I felt it was just incumbent upon me just to let them know, and let my community know, that we’re not going to enforce some of these executive orders which I feel are basically draconian,” Kudrick said. Last week, Kudrick issued a memo instructing his officers to ignore an executive order from Murphy, which tightened indoor gathering limits across the state from 25 to 10 people, and outdoor gatherings from 500 to 150. Specifically, Howell police are told not …

