Authorities in New York raided an underground swingers sex party for violating COVID-19 restrictions, the New York City Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday.

The venue, Caligula, which bills itself on Facebook as a “private upscale on premise swingers club” in Astoria, had more than 80 people in the club, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said.

“When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found three couples having sex in a small room while others were gathered across the venue unlawfully drinking alcohol and socializing, according to the sheriff and pictures of the event,” The New York Post reported.

Two organizers and an attendee were charged with multiple demeanors, the sheriff’s office said. Caligula did not have a liquor license or special permit to sell or store alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office. The property owner also faces a $15,000 fine, according to NBC New York.

Jennifer Hayes, 47, was the only attendee who was fined and given a summons.

“[The chief] kept saying how long have you been working there … I didn’t work there. I heard them laughing and making fun of everybody,” Hayes told The Post on Sunday, adding she will be fighting the violations.

“I got angry, I mouthed off … they kept me there for four hours,” she added, but said she didn’t participate in other activities. “I just wanted to dance and see and hear a DJ play music, that was it. There’s no other options. You can’t go anywhere.”

“Photos taken by deputies show four white beds and a black leather couch crammed together in a small room with a basket of what appear to be condoms on one of the beds and a trash can on the floor,” the Post wrote. “Another photo shows a large cardboard box filled with condoms with a lacy black bra draped on top of it. There is also a picture of a white laminated sign showing prices for an apparent VIP room, which started at $30 for 10 minutes and went up to $500 for ‘ALL NIGHT!'”

Under the COVID-19 regulations set out by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this month, private indoor and outdoor gatherings across the state are limited to 25 people.

