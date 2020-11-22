https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/newly-discovered-sketch-jesus-lost-davinci-masterpiece-experts-believe/
(IRISH POST) — A NEWLY discovered portrait of Jesus Christ is likely to be a Leonardo DaVinci creations, experts believe.
The recently unearthed piece is sketched in red chalk, a commonly found in DaVinci’s masterpieces, which he even used in the famous Last Supper painting.
According to The Telegraph, the sketch which depicts Jesus Christ was sold at a private auction in Lombardy to two collectors from northern Italy.