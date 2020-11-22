https://noqreport.com/2020/11/22/on-first-night-of-california-curfew-huntington-beach-patriots-hit-the-streets/

California’s mandates 10 p.m. curfew started off as an unmitigated failure on its first night as reports of massive protests started hitting social media right when the curfew went into effect. Huntington Beach in right-leaning Orange County trended on Twitter with one of the largest gatherings.

Still going strong here in Huntington Beach, CA protesting Newsom’s “curfew.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/raCzuQkqNY — Trevor 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) November 22, 2020

Twitter and mainstream media are calling it “hundreds” and posting images that seem to downplay the size of the event, but those on the ground have reported thousands of local residents hitting the streets to truly protest peacefully. No arrests were made and no businesses were burned to the ground. According to the local CBS affiliate:

As part of the rules, non-essential work and gathering must stop from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., so all of the protesters were breaking statewide guidelines. Orange County sheriffs, along with other Southern California law enforcement officials, have said they would not be enforcing the curfew, but if an unlawful assembly is declared for another reason the group will have to disperse.

“I’d like to see curfews go away,” said one attendee. “I don’t really agree with it. I think there are too many restrictions, as is. Obviously, a lot of people don’t agree with what our governor and city officials are doing, but I’d prefer to see something done a little bit different but curfews are just a little too far.”

“I think we’ve tried lots of tools throughout the past nine months and none have really worked, if you will,” another protester told KCAL9/CBS2. “This one is certainly less restrictive than the other ones, which leads me to believe that it’s probably not going to do much.”

Huntington Beach,California is still supporting our President Donald Trump 🇺🇸💪 pic.twitter.com/umJOwEmX7e — Jolanta Jemiola-YOLA (@JJemiola) November 22, 2020

As long as patriots stick together and do what we must to stand up to these draconian lockdowns, we have a chance of bringing them to an end. Otherwise, authoritarians like Gavin Newsom will continue to expand their power in their quest for despotism.

