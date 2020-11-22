https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/11/22/one-tweet-perfectly-encapsulates-democrat-hypocrisy-on-accepting-elections-n283684
About The Author
Related Posts
Lou Dobbs: ‘Utterly Irrational’ For Trump To Share Intel With Democrats Who Support His Impeachment
January 4, 2020
Watch — Actor Tracy Morgan Tears Into Jussie Smollett: Racists Don't Beat People Up in a 'Polar Vortex'
April 2, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy