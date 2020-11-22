https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/11/our-garbage-media-3.php
The Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz has compiled another of his SuperCuts videos, this one featuring a few illustrative condemnations of President Trump as Hitler. This one-minute video could easily be expanded to an hour or two, and it makes an important point. The brain-killing sages presented to us on a daily basis are highfalutin’ hacks and/or morons. The list extends far beyond the few who make an appearance in this video and they were Joe Biden’s most valuable players in the campaign just past, Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace included.