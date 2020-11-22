https://flagandcross.com/people-who-dont-wear-masks-should-be-hanging-or-imprisoned-says-harry-potter-star/

This actor thinks First Daughter Ivanka Trump is “brainless.” Ivanka. A woman who puts every single liberal woman to shame with her looks and her intelligence, but okay.

Check this out, via The Daily Wire:

Actor Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter,” “Star Trek: Discovery”), the man who previously called Ivanka Trump a “brainless Barbie” who insults Barbie, said that non-mask wearers should be hanging in the streets or in prison.

Isaacs said, “The thing about masks is, somehow I’m made less annoyed by the people who refuse to wear masks, who I think should be in the stocks or prison, than by the people who are wearing it with their nose sticking out.”

He added, “We all know that you transmit and receive it more through your nose. And what about the people who I’m talking to who pull it down to have a chat and put it back up again? They should be hanging in the streets.”

Shaming people for not wearing a mask in public has become all the rage in liberal circles. Never mind the fact that you’re more likely to get hit by lightning that contract COVID-19.

That doesn’t seem to matter to lefties.

Check out what this MSNBC reporter tried doing, only to see it epically backfire in his face.

VIDEO:

