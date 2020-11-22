https://clashdaily.com/2020/11/popular-internet-comedian-creates-info-video-on-how-a-civil-war-could-start/

Normally he’s just a funny guy, but when he breaks out a line like ‘Whoever controls the narrative controls the people’, just maybe he’s got something big for us to think about.

With the results not yet officially certified, and cases still before the courts, the press took it upon themselves to rush the coronation of Joe Biden.

Is there any way this could all possibly go wrong?

Uh, yeah. There are a lot of ways this can go wrong.

Here’s ‘Awaken with JP’ to show just how badly this situation could go off the rails, and what the press has been doing that would actually maximize the potential damage.

Have you ever seen a little kid get a toy taken away?

If the courts get involved and this election breaks in Trump’s favor… all HELL will break loose. And why?

Because the left will think they have had something that was ‘legitimately’ theirs taken away from them.

