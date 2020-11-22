http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ho5aMpBAux4/

Rev. Al Sharpton’s charity reportedly paid more than $80,000 to his relatives in 2019, according to recent tax filings obtained by the New York Post.

“The National Action Network paid Sharpton’s 33-year-old daughter, Ashley Sharpton, $63,250 last year to do social media work and consulting, and gave $13,750 to his niece, Nikki Sharpton, 45, for special-event work in NAN’s Atlanta bureau,” the report said.

NAN also allegedly gave a $5,000 grant to Sharpton’s wife, Kathy Jordan Sharpton, that was labeled on the form as scholarship money.

The report continued:

The Harlem-based NAN’s mission is as an “activist social justice organization that works within the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to provide a modern civil rights and human rights agenda.” It received $7.8 million in revenue last year and spent $7.5 million. About a quarter of the expenses were devoted to travel and transportation with an eye-popping $777,623 going to Carey International, a high-end car service which boasts of its “world-class fleet” and “certified, professional chauffeurs.”

The charity’s website urges visitors to “donate today to ensure that NAN continues fighting for justice. Help us uphold the dream, legacy and spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King.”

Sharpton reportedly received more than $1 million from the organization in 2018, according to tax filings obtained by the Post:

The Harlem-based nonprofit — which Sharpton controls as president and CEO — said the extra cash was to make up for the years from 2004 to 2017 when he didn’t get his full pay. NAN said it hired an executive compensation firm that determined the good reverend was owed $1.252 million — but he was generously willing to take $500,000 less.

In regard to the most recent filings, NAN spokeswoman Rachel Noerdlinger said the car service expenses paid for travel across the country that included bringing dignitaries to the group’s annual conference and regional meetings and taking victims to rallies or trials.

Noerdlinger added that the money for Sharpton’s wife went to a scholarship fund she operates through her church and that the charity contributes to it each year.

However, “No such grants have been listed on the organization’s tax filings in recent years,” the Post report concluded.

