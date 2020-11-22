https://www.oann.com/report-jazz-g-mitchell-agrees-to-163m-max-extension/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=report-jazz-g-mitchell-agrees-to-163m-max-extension

November 22, 2020

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell agreed to a five-year extension with the Utah Jazz worth a guaranteed $163 million, ESPN reported Sunday.

The value could increase to $195 million by meeting certain incentives, the player’s agents told the network.

Mitchell, 24, made his first All-Star team and averaged career highs with 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 69 starts in 2019-20. He made 173 3-pointers at a career-best 36.6 percent clip and shot 86.3 percent from the free-throw line, also a personal best.

He went to another level during Utah’s seven-game loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, averaging 36.3 points per game with two 50-point contests.

Through three seasons, Mitchell is averaging 22.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 225 games (217 starts).

Mitchell was selected 13th overall by the Nuggets in the 2017 NBA Draft, but Denver traded him to Utah for Trey Lyles and Tyler Lydon, the No. 24 overall pick that night.

