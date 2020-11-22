https://www.oann.com/saudi-crown-prince-proposes-holding-two-g20-summits-a-year/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=saudi-crown-prince-proposes-holding-two-g20-summits-a-year

November 22, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday proposed holding two G20 summits annually in the future: one, virtually, mid-year, and a second in-person at the end of the year.

Speaking on the last day of the summit, the prince said the G20 presidency will issue its final communique and also a separate statement from Turkey detailing Ankara’s views towards that communique. He gave no more details about the statement.

