https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/scott-baio-tells-mitt-romney-he-may-move-to-utah-and-replace-him-in-senate/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Would you vote for Scott Baio to replace Sen. Mitt Romney? https://t.co/97wNtwuDmw
— KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) November 20, 2020
Hey @MittRomney, beautiful golf courses in Utah……maybe I’ll move there, play a few rounds and unseat you. P.S. My wife is still waiting for her $2600 refund. Remember your wife canceled that Beverly Hills political luncheon fundraiser? But your campaign kept the money. https://t.co/ZMBZVZw3zZ
— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) November 20, 2020
Go for it!https://t.co/goc4QAoXCH
— Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 21, 2020