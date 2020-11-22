https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sebastian-gorka-where-the-hell-is-bill-barr/

Posted by Kane on November 22, 2020 3:41 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Gorka at Stop the Steal rally earlier today…

‘Where the hell are you, William Barr!’

‘AOC is the dumbest human ever’…

Latest tweets from Gorka…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...