https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sebastian-gorka-where-the-hell-is-bill-barr/
Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/CXnLfRxsDN
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 12, 2020
Gorka at Stop the Steal rally earlier today…
Where the HELL are you AG Bill Barr? pic.twitter.com/GkCJqD0y4U
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 22, 2020
‘Where the hell are you, William Barr!’
‘AOC is the dumbest human ever’…
.@AOC is the dumbest human being ever. @NicoleArbour on #AMERICAFirst pic.twitter.com/Afja0wShg8
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 21, 2020
Latest tweets from Gorka…