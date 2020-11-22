https://mediarightnews.com/black-rifle-coffee-founders-cave-to-the-rage-mob-after-kyle-rittenhouse-wore-their-t-shirt-pulls-blaze-sponsorship/

After a tweet from Blaze Media reporter Elijah Schaffer, known as Elijah Riot on Twitter showed Kyle Rittenhouse wearing a Black Rifle Coffee t-shirt went viral after his release from jail, the pro-second amendment company, quickly denounced any perceived involvement with Rittenhouse or his release.

Schaffer has since deleted the tweet which was captioned “Kyle Rittenhouse drinks the best coffee in America.” However, Rittenhouse lawyer Lin Wood also had a tweet with the same picture that can be seen further down in the article.

Black Rifle Coffee’s co-founder Evan Hafer said in a statement Saturday, “we do not support legal advocacy efforts. We do not sponsor nor do we have a relationship with the 17-year-old facing charges in Kenosha, WI.” The company has also said they will end their sponsorship of a Blaze Media podcast after the pushback they received from the ragemob over the picture.

Mike Lindell and Actor Ricky Schroder did not shy away from the fact that they supported the effort to help bail Rittenhouse out while he awaits trial.

Media Right News previously reported:

“Attorney Lin Wood had tweeted out “Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder & Mike Lindell for putting us over the top.” Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and recently spoke at the Million MAGA March in Washington DC.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL. God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top. Kyle is SAFE. Thanks to ALL who helped this boy. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020

Wood later tweeted out a picture and said, “FREE AT LAST!!! From L to R: Attorney John Pierce, THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE, Actor Ricky Schroder, Thank you, All Donors. Thank you, All Patriots. Thank God Almighty.”…

FREE AT LAST!!! From L to R: Attorney John Pierce @CaliKidJMP THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyschroder13 Thank you, All Donors.

Thank you, All Patriots.

Thank God Almighty.#FightBack pic.twitter.com/37Ly66itT8 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

Conservative activist Mark Dice also reported that “The My Pillow guy Mike Lindell, a true American Patriot, donated a significant amount of money to finally bailout Kyle Rittenhouse.” He then added, “and actor Ricky Schroder.”

The My Pillow guy @realMikeLindell, a true American Patriot, donated a significant amount of money to finally bail out Kyle Rittenhouse. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 21, 2020

In a statement given to The Salt Lake Tribune, a spokesperson for Black Rifle Coffee said, “we don’t traffic in national tragedy and to us, that’s what this is. We are not legal experts or members of law enforcement. We fully support all law enforcement officials and believe in the integrity of the legal system.”

It’s hard for people to show support for Rittenhouse’s self-defense claims on social media without facing a backlash or possibly breaking a rule. The matter is up to our judicial system to decide the outcome. However, social media giants and pressure from the court of left-wing public opinion seems to be in full enforcement.