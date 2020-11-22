https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/sidney-staying-course-prove-massive-deliberate-election-fraud-attorney-sidney-powell-suspended-twitter-releases-statement-krakenonsteroids/

The Trump campaign issued a statement Sunday night announcing Sidney Powell is not a member of President Trump’s legal team.

The statement was posted online by campaign attorney Jenna Ellis on behalf of lead campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Powell had appeared at a campaign legal team press conference earlier this week alongside Giuliani and Ellis.

Statement:

Attorney Sidney Powell was not able to respond tonight.

Sidney was censored and suspended by Twitter earlier today.

Mike Flynn, Jr. released a statement tonight.

Sidney is staying the course to prove the massive deliberate election fraud that robbed the American people of our votes for President Trump and many Republican candidates.

More…

Sidney released a statement to CBS News.

She signed off — #KrakenOnSteroids

The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic. #KrakenOnSteroids" (2/2) — Kristin Brown (@kristincbrown) November 23, 2020

