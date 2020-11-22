https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/sidney-powell-campaign-lawyer-dominion/2020/11/21/id/998181/

Levying explosive claims of widespread voter fraud specifically tied to Dominion Voting Systems and potentially a pay-for-play scheme with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell on Newsmax TV vowed to deliver a “biblical” voter fraud case this week.

“We’ve got tons of evidence; it’s so much, it’s hard to pull it all together,” Powell told Saturday night’s “The Count” co-hosted by Rob Schmitt and Mark Halperin, teasing the explosive allegation of the Georgia governor in a contested and key battleground state.

“Hopefully this week we will get it ready to file, and it will be biblical.”

“It’s a massive project to pull this fraud claim together with the evidence that I want to put in,” she added.

“You name the manner of fraud and it occurred in Georgia.”

Among the most explosive claims alluded to by Powell were:

Joe Biden votes being “weighted” at 1.25 times and President Donald Trump votes being parsed at 3/4.

Algorithms that gave Democrats 35,000 extra votes.

Modifications made to voting machines after statuatory cutoff dates for changes.

Past election victories, including Hillary Clinton’s primary victory over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., being forced decided by Dominion Voting Systems.

Alleged pay-for-play kick backs to public officials, potentially even Georgia GOP Gov. Kemp for a late grant to use Dominion Voting Systems.

“George is probably going to be the first state I’m gonna blow up,” Powell said rhetorically with her pending lawsuits alleging massive voter fraud.

