https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/smartmatic-lied-lord-mark-malloch-brown-admitted-license-agreement-smartmatic-dominion-2015-interview-video/

, a UK based company, is a George Soros linked company that has provided voting technology in 16 states including battleground zones like Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The company was formed in 2000 and a Chavez campaign adviser was placed on the board as well.

The chairman of Smartmatic is Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, who sits in the British House of Lords and on the board of George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. He was formerly the vice-chairman of Soros’s Investment Funds and even the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations when he worked as chief of staff to Kofi Annan.

Smartmatic posted a tweet last week outright denying their transfer of technology to Dominion voting systems.

TRENDING: “We Would Love to See Any Evidence of Fraud – Nothing They Are Saying Is True” – Dominion Voting Systems’ Hired Spokesman and Jeb Bush Lackey Refutes Fraud Claims (VIDEO)

But this is completely false.

In December 2007 Smartmatic announced the sale of their Sequoia Voting Systems to Dominion Voting Systems.

And in 2015 Smartmatic Chairman Lord Mark Malloch Brown told a Filipino news station that Smartmatic uses Dominion owned software! This was back in 2015! Reporter: The question on people’s minds, why is Smartmatic even still here in the Philippines after reports it had violated provisions of the election automated law. Number one for example that it was never allowed to bid in the 2010 elections because it did not actually own the software. Dominion owned the software. Dominion Voting owned the software. Plus the difficulty that they had to put the COMELEC (Commission on Elections) in order to access the source code. Issues like that. Your thoughts? People say we should not be subjected to Smartmatic again this time around. Mark Malloch Brown: Yes, well I think that’s competitors who say that. The fact is, yes a part of our technology IS licensed from Dominion. But you tell me a large technology company which isn’t using in part licenses from other companies. And we have a license for the international use of that particular piece of the technology. Reporter: So Mark let me just cut in there and ask you, the license issued by Dominion for you to use for proprietary software, that is a live license for you to use? Mark Malloch Brown: Yes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

