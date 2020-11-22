https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stephanopoulos-chuckles-as-he-tosses-softball/
JUST IN: “You’re going to see the first of the president-elect’s cabinet appointments on Tuesday of this week,” Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain tells @GStephanopoulos, adding that specifics will be shared by Biden himself on Tuesday. https://t.co/2CRbN7I9hM pic.twitter.com/gqfQLkQajy
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 22, 2020
When Democrats are Sunday show guests, there are no difficult questions.