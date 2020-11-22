https://newsthud.com/watch-chris-christie-calls-trumps-legal-team-a-national-embarrassment-says-its-time-for-trump-to-concede/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kayleigh McEnany Condemns Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Over NY Post ‘Censorship’: ‘This Is What Happens In North Korea’ . . .
October 29, 2020
Anti-Free Speech Globalist/Communist Obama: The Internet is ‘The Single Biggest Threat to Our Democracy’
November 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy