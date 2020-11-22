https://www.oann.com/taiwan-says-unnamed-u-s-official-is-visiting-cannot-give-details/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=taiwan-says-unnamed-u-s-official-is-visiting-cannot-give-details

November 22, 2020

TAIPEI (Reuters) – A U.S. official has arrived in Taiwan, the island’s foreign ministry said on Sunday, adding that it could not provide details as the trip has not been made public.

The de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei declined to comment.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted to two visits earlier this year by senior U.S. officials by flying fighter jets near the island.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

