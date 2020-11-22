https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/tone-deaf-gop-leader-mccarthy-already-willing-toss-president-trump-73-8-million-voters-bus-video/

Some things never change.

All of the “elites,” “intellectuals” and far left pollsters predicted that Stone-Cold Crazy Nancy Pelosi would gain between 10 and 20 net seats in the US House in this year’s election.

Instead, Democrats got creamed. Republicans picked up at least 12 House seats and may pick up 5 more by the end of the week.

But for some strange reason President Trump was allegedly defeated by Sleepy Joe Biden who can’t finish a sentence, can’t draw a crowd and ran a non-existent campaign from his basement this year.

That story is far from over.

On Sunday GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy went on with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures. It was very obvious that McCarthy had already moved on and was focusing on 2022 and the US Senate races in Georgia.

This was a huge disappointment. How quickly McCarthy forgot about the ONE PERSON who lifted the GOP party this year. But instead of defending President Trump he was quick to change the discussion. It should be noted that this was after McCarthy and House Republicans voted to place Never-Trumper Liz Cheney into a leadership position again earlier this week.

McCarthy and the GOP elites better wake up.

They’re where they are not because of their brilliance, charisma or great ideas.

They’re where they are because of Trump.

Trump voters won’t forget who abandoned their president in his darkest hour.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

