A Texas truck driver has spent more than 20 years giving Thanksgiving meals to those in need and plans to donate 500 turkeys this year thanks to community support.

“I see the need in the community. I see the people. I hear the stories, and we gotta help. We gotta do something, and if we want to unify this country, this is how you do it,” Darryn Carabeño told KVEO.

Carabeño said giving back to his community and doing more for others is what motivates him to donate each year.

“These are our people. We see them on the daily basis. We know them, and what better way to give back to your community than getting directly involved and giving them a meal that they can share in the privacy of their own home, he said.”

Carabeño says he hopes his actions inspire others to give back to the community as well.

The Texas truck driver is not the only one giving away Thanksgiving meals to those in need this holiday season.

In Florida, local Greek organizations handed out Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens, and a law office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, donated 150 full Thanksgiving meals.

