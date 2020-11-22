https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-addresses-virtual-g20-summit-highlights-us-covid-19-response_3589468.html

President Donald Trump on Nov. 21 joined leaders of the world’s biggest economies in participating in virtual meetings in the Group of 20 (G-20) summit, where he highlighted his administration’s efforts to combat the CCP virus pandemic and the progress of the nation’s COVID-19 vaccine development.

Participating in the first day of the virtual G20 Leaders Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, the president joined via video conference from the White House Situation Room on Saturday morning.

Trump in his remarks emphasized the need for cooperation to restore strong economic growth and jobs amid the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

The president also spoke about the country’s response to the pandemic, and the country’s economic recovery “on a foundation of tax and regulatory cuts, energy independence, and fair trade deals,” according to the readout from the White House.

“He spoke about the aggressive actions and safety measures the United States took to protect the vulnerable, pioneer groundbreaking treatments, and develop vaccines and therapies at record-setting speed, which will save millions of lives,” the statement also said.

According to The Guardian, Trump said the United States’s strategy in tackling COVID-19 was to make sure “domestic needs are met” through Operation Warp Speed before extending assistance to other countries. There was discussion among World Health Organization member countries for ensuring the equitable global distribution of vaccines, with calls for more funding to ensure vaccine access for those in developing countries.

Last week, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said optimism exists for two safe and effective vaccines from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna that may be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) within a few weeks.

Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, also said last week that every state across the country will have access to some doses of a CCP virus vaccine within 24 hours of proper authorization.

Vice President Mike Pence said at a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing Thursday that the vulnerable, health care workers, and first responders will be prioritized initially.

G-20 leaders noted that the CCP virus would only be defeated on a global scale.

“There must be an effective response to the pandemic, a comprehensive, coordinated and united one,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement.

“To defeat the pandemic, every nation needs to have access to and be able to afford the vaccine,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, calling for better funding.

The last time G-20 heads of state gathered was in March for a virtual emergency as the CCP virus was fast-spreading across the globe. They vowed at the time “to do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic.”

