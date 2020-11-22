https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/527056-us-withdraws-from-open-skies-treaty-with-russia

The Trump administration has withdrawn from the Open Skies Treaty with Russia, officials said early Sunday.

“On May 22, 2020, the United States exercised its right pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article XV of the Treaty on Open Skies by providing notice to the Treaty Depositaries and to all States Parties of its decision to withdraw from the Treaty, effective six months from the notification date,” State Department deputy spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement.

“Six months having elapsed, the U.S. withdrawal took effect on November 22, 2020, and the United States is no longer a State Party to the Treaty on Open Skies,” Brown added.

The post-Cold War agreement was struck to allow nations to conduct flyovers of other allies in an attempt to collect military data and other intelligence on neighboring foreign enemies.

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump campaign files for new recount in Georgia GOP senator congratulates Biden, says Trump should accept results FDA grants emergency approval to coronavirus antibody treatment given to Trump MORE‘s wish to leave the treaty was first reported in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the United States, along with our Allies and partners that are States Parties to the treaty, have lived up to our commitments and obligations under the treaty, Russia has flagrantly and continuously violated the treaty in various ways for years,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoTibetan political leader makes visit to White House for first time in six decades At least 8 killed, 30 wounded in Kabul rocket attack The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Pence, Biden wage tug of war over pandemic plans MORE said at the time. “This is not a story exclusive to just the treaty on Open Skies, unfortunately, for Russia has been a serial violator of many of its arms control obligations and commitments.”

In June, Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee questioned the legality of the Trump administration’s desire to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty.

“The timing of your decision — less than five months before an election — is also suspect. Beginning the U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, without complying with U.S. domestic law or constitutional practice, is an obvious political maneuver in an attempt to bind a future administration,” senators wrote in a letter to Pompeo and former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Mark EsperThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Trump, Biden clash over transition holdup, pandemic plans President is wild card as shutdown fears grow Trump seeks to settle scores in final days MORE. “As such, we demand that you immediately discontinue your efforts to initiate the withdrawal process until Congress is provided with the requisite notification under the [National Defense Authorization Act], and the Senate has had an opportunity to weigh in on the withdrawal.”

During his first term in office, Trump and his allies have boasted they have been tougher on Russia in recent years than any previous administration, despite claims of an inappropriately friendly relationship between the president and his Russian counterpart.

In August, the Trump administration pulled out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia, an agreement banning nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers that was signed in 1987.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, the administration accused Russia of violating the terms of the treaty after saying U.S. officials had “tried everything possible since May 2013” to stop Russia from building up its nuclear capability.

–Updated at 9:29 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

