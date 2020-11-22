https://100percentfedup.com/trump-attorney-lin-wood-this-countrys-going-to-be-shocked-when-they-find-the-truth-about-whos-been-occupying-the-oval-office-for-some-periods-of-years/

Prominent attorney Lin Wood made waves after he successfully sued CNN and the Washington Post for slandering teenage Trump supporter Nicholas Sandmann for millions. He’s making waves again for offering to help President Trump and his team of lawyers expose the incredible alleged voter fraud and intimidation of GOP poll challengers and observers to keep them from watching absentee ballots being processed in densely populated Democrat-run cities.

Yesterday, Mr. Wood joined the Thrive Time podcast to discuss his 17-year-old client’s release, Kyle Rittenhouse, voter fraud, and much more.

During his explosive interview, Lin Wood explains how he is hopeful that after John Durham’s report comes out, many people will be going to jail. He also drops a few bombshells along the way, including how the country will be shocked when they find out the truth about who’s been occupying the Oval Office for some periods of years.

So the Supreme Court is being aligned. The Department of Defense was recently realigned by the president. Take a look at how he put in place, a cyberterrorism and terrorism expert. As I said look at what he did in 2018 with the executive order to deal with foreign interference in our national elections. Look, I’d like to see in a perfect world, John Durham’s report comes out and people go to jail. I’d like to see Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and a lot of people go to jail. I’d like to see what’s on Hunter Biden’s laptop. I’d like to see those people go to jail. I’d like to see what’s on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. I’d like to see a lot of people go to jail. And then when we get to the final phase of the election fraud I’d like to see people go to jail. The one thing I’ll say is there’ll be an intermingling. There will be people going to jail I believe who are involved in all of those or some of those same investigations. Trending: BREAKING Bombshell Video: Young Internet Sleuth Reveals Evidence From PA Gov Website Showing Over 23K PA Ballots Were Filled Out and Returned Before They Were Ever Mailed To Voters (and MORE) So there is potentially a great awakening. The truth has to come out. I believe it will. I do not think that you can hide the truth. I do say it and I believe it, every lie will be revealed. This country’s going to be shocked when they find the truth about who’s been occupying the Oval Office for some periods of years. They’re going to be shocked at the level of pedophilia. They are going to be shocked at what I believe is going to be a revelation in terms of people who are engaged in satanic worship. Any guesses who Lin Wood’s referring to?

Listen to the shorter clip here:

Here’s the video of the entire audio, including a discussion about the vote-counting software used to count ballots in our November election (h/t The Gateway Pundit):

We cannot confirm or deny any of the accusations or allegations made by attorney Lin Wood in this interview.

