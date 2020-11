https://www.oann.com/trump-campaign-appeals-loss-in-pennsylvania-election-dispute/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-campaign-appeals-loss-in-pennsylvania-election-dispute

November 22, 2020

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday told a judge it was appealing a ruling issued on Saturday that denied its request to halt President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.

The campaign said in a court filing that it appealed U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann’s decision to the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook