The Trump campaign released a statement on Sunday evening that lawyer Sidney Powell is not a member of the legal team representing President Donald Trump.

Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani made the announcement in a statement, which was shared on Twitter.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” the statement reads. “She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

The statement was issued only days after Powell appeared alongside Giuliani and Ellis at a Trump campaign press conference outlining claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. On Thursday, Powell claimed that Communist countries, including Venezuela, Cuba, and China, meddled in the 2020 presidential election through the Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic software.

Powell has been making extraordinary claims about widespread election fraud, which have been heavily contested. Powell stated that Trump won the 2020 presidential election in a “landslide” and his legal team is “going to prove it.” On Saturday, Powell alleged that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) was involved in a pay-for-play scandal involving Dominion Voting Systems.

“Hopefully this week we will get it ready to file, and it will be biblical,” Powell said on Saturday.

TheBlaze reached out to the Trump campaign, but did not receive a response before publication.

