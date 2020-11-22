https://www.oann.com/trump-campaign-says-sidney-powell-not-a-member-of-legal-team/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-campaign-says-sidney-powell-not-a-member-of-legal-team

November 22, 2020

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign issued a statement on Sunday distancing itself from Sidney Powell, a lawyer who made baseless allegations of voter fraud at a campaign press conference on Thursday.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in the statement. “She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

The announcement came one day after a judge dismissed the campaign’s lawsuit seeking to halt President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania, dealing a major blow to Trump’s flailing efforts to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Paul Simao and Daniel Wallis)

