The Trump campaign issued a statement Sunday night announcing Sidney Powell is not a member of President Trump’s legal team.

The statement was posted online by campaign attorney Jenna Ellis on behalf of lead campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Powell had appeared at a campaign legal team press conference earlier this week alongside Giuliani and Ellis.

Statement:

Vic toensing, Joe diGenova, Sidney powell Lin wood and others working on the case are not considered Presidents council

They are working independently

Not hard to understand Lin wood said the other day he is working on his own — ⚜ ℌ (on parler) ⚜ (@DonnaCar62) November 22, 2020

On *Thursday*, Giuliani, flanked by Powell, said “This is representative of our legal team. We’re representing President Trump and we’re representing the Trump campaign,” listing himself, Ellis, Powell, Joe DiGenova, Victoria Toensing, & Boris Ephsteyn as “the senior lawyers.” https://t.co/Vr15uMsEFc pic.twitter.com/wxFGODm9BN — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) November 22, 2020

President Trump posted this on November 14.

I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Notice that the campaign did not say the same thing about Joe DiGenova, Victoria Toensing and Boris Ephsteyn.

