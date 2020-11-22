https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-campaign-sidney-powell-trump-legal-team/

The Trump campaign issued a statement Sunday night announcing Sidney Powell is not a member of President Trump’s legal team.

The statement was posted online by campaign attorney Jenna Ellis on behalf of lead campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Powell had appeared at a campaign legal team press conference earlier this week alongside Giuliani and Ellis.

Statement:

President Trump posted this on November 14.

Notice that the campaign did not say the same thing about Joe DiGenova, Victoria Toensing and Boris Ephsteyn.

