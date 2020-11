https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-election-lawsuit-idUSKBN2820QQ

FILE PHOTO: A “Thin Blue Line” sign is surrounded by other signs supporting U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, on the windows of the Racine County Republican Party Office in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday told a judge it was appealing a ruling issued on Saturday that denied its request to halt President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.

The campaign said in a court filing that it appealed U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann’s decision to the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Nick Zieminski

