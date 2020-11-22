https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-legal-team-files-appeal-obama-judge-dismisses-lawsuit-seeking-block-pennsylvania-certifying-results/

President Trump’s legal team filed an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit on Sunday after Judge Matthew Brann dismissed their lawsuit seeking to block Pennsylvania from certifying its results.

As reported Saturday night, US District Judge of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Matthew Brann on Saturday dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to block Pennsylvania from certifying its election results.

Judge Brann, an Obama appointee torched Trump’s legal team and accused them of asking the Court to “disenfranchise almost 7 million voters.”

The Trump campaign argued the equal protection clause, however the Obama judge shot back and said, “That some counties may have chosen to implement the guidance (or not), or to implement it differently, does not constitute an equal protection violation.”

President Trump’s legal team responded to Brann’s ruling and last night:

“Today’s decision turns out to help us in our strategy to get expeditiously to the US Supreme Court. Although we fully disagree with this opinion, we’re thankful to the Obama-appointed judge for making this anticipated decision quickly, rather than simply trying to run out the clock,” Rudy Giuliani, Attorney to Trump and Jenna Ellis, Senior Legal Advisor to Trump 2020 Campaign wrote.

“There is so much evidence that in Pennsylvania, Democrats eliminated our opportunity to present 50 witnesses and other evidence that election officials blatantly ignored Pennsylvania’s law denying independent review. This resulted in 682,777 ballots being cast illegally, wittingly or unwittingly. This is just an extension of Big Tech, Big Media, Corrupt Democrat censorship of damning facts the American public needs to know.

“We are disappointed we did not at least get the opportunity to present our evidence at a hearing. Unfortunately the censorship continues. We hope that the Third Circuit will be as gracious as Judge Brann in deciding our appeal one way or the other as expeditiously as possible. This is another case that appears to be moving quickly to the United States Supreme Court.”

