Sidney Powell’s claim that the presidential election was stolen using Dominion voting machines has dominated post-election controversy over voter fraud, but the Examiner reports that the Trump campaign is distancing itself from that claim:

With Trump-allied insiders distancing themselves from massive and unproven election fraud allegations being made by Sidney Powell, the president’s legal team announced on Sunday that the attorney has no direct role in their efforts. Sources close to the president told the Washington Examiner neither the White House nor the Trump campaign have seen any of the evidence she claims to have related to assertions about voting machines switching millions of votes from President Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” Giuliani and Ellis said. “She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

I can’t explain why Powell would engage is such career-destroying conduct, but it seems pretty clear that the reason she refuses to produce evidence to back up her allegations is the usual one–she doesn’t have it.

This is unfortunate for several reasons, not least because there was indeed widespread fraud in this year’s election, enabled by lax mail-in voting procedures, ballot harvesting, and urban precincts dominated by Democrats where fraud has long been common. The same lax procedures that enable voter fraud in the first place also make it difficult to prove after the fact, and it seems highly probably that the Trump campaign will not be able to itemize enough fraudulent Biden ballots in the key states to overturn the apparent result of the election. But if Powell’s sensational claims turn out to be groundless, as currently appears to be the case, the Democratic Party press will leap to the desired non sequitur, that there was never any voter fraud at all. Which will make it easy to keep this year’s porous system in place for 2024.

