Despite Sidney Powell appearing with President Trump’s campaign lawyers at news conferences through last week, the Trump campaign suddenly distanced itself Sunday evening from the high-profile attorney who has vowed to file lawsuits of “biblical” proportions to expose vote fraud in the 2020 election.

In a statement from Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis, the team said: “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

Ironically, President Trump himself had tweeted as recently as Nov. 14 that Powell was a member of his legal team.

“I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!” Trump said this month.

I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

A source speaking to Breitbart News on background “suggested that the team had hoped to work with her, but that Powell’s public claims had gone beyond the scope of the evidence they had seen and believed they could prove in court.”

As WND reported Sunday, Powell said she was going to file a lawsuit of “biblical” proportions in order to “blow up” 2020 election results based on alleged fraud involving electronic voting machines in Georgia.

“Hopefully this week we will get it ready to file, and it will be biblical,” attorney Sidney Powell said Saturday night on “The Count” program on Newsmax. “We’ve got tons of evidence; it’s so much, it’s hard to pull it all together.”

“Georgia is probably going to be the first state I’m gonna blow up,” she continued, claiming top Georgia officials were being paid in a conspiracy with Dominion Voting Systems, the company accused of switching votes for President Trump to Joe Biden. Dominion has denied the allegations.

Powell became a household name for representing former National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn who withdrew his guilty plea after he was prosecuted for lying to the FBI.

The U.S. Justice Department has attempted to drop Flynn’s prosecution, but the judge handling the case has refused to dismiss it.

