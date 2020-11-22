https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/turkeys-corn-and-cob-are-presidential-pardon?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Two lucky turkeys named Corn and Cob will not be part of a 2020 Thanksgiving meal. One of the turkeys will receive an official presidential pardon from the White House, and both will be transported to the Iowa State University’s Animal Science department, where they will spend the rest of their lives. The White House is currently holding a vote to see which turkey will get the “official” pardon.

Right now, the turkeys are awaiting their possible pardons in the Willard InterContinental hotel in Washington, D.C. “Welcoming these two VIT — very important turkeys — has been a highlight that we look forward to each and every year,” said Willard InterContinental senior marketing manager Janet Scanlon. “I think it really kicks off the holiday season.”

The Thanksgiving tradition of pardoning turkeys supposedly dates back to the Lincoln presidency.

