Two people were killed and several others received life-threatening injuries in a stabbing Sunday night at a church near San Jose University, in California.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. No services were being held at the time, but homeless people were brought inside the church when the incident occurred. San Jose police have yet to whether a suspect has been identified or an arrest has been made.

