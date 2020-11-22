https://www.oann.com/uae-to-announce-return-schedule-for-boeing-737-max-in-timely-manner/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uae-to-announce-return-schedule-for-boeing-737-max-in-timely-manner

FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, U.S. November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

November 22, 2020

CAIRO (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates civil aviation regulator said on Sunday it would announce a return schedule for the Boeing 737 MAX in a timely manner after the United States last week lifted a 20-month-old flight ban on the jet, the state news agency WAM reported.

“The General Authority of Civil Aviation will issue a safety decision stipulating the technical requirements to ensure the safe return of service for the Boeing 737 ‘Max’ aircraft, and will announce the schedule for the return authorization in a timely manner,” WAM cited the regulator as saying.

The regulator said it continued to work with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on the process. The UAE carrier flydubai is a major buyer of the narrow-body plane.

(Reporting by Alex Cornwell and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

