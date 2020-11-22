https://conservativefiringline.com/unity-and-healing-terrorist-biden-supporter-attempts-to-murder-trump-supporters-at-wisconsin-rally/

A disturbing video posted to YouTube on Saturday shows what appears to be an attempted murder of at least one Trump supporter at a pro-Trump rally at Wauwatosa, Wisconsin by a Biden supporter who tried to run a few rally-goers down.

The video was captured by a drone flying over the rally. YouTube user Vicki M described what took place:

You will have to pinch to zoom on your phone. A man in the red car stopped at the stoplight for the east bound turn onto Mayfair Rd. I was standing 5 feet from him on the corner of the turn. He refused to move and was verbally mixing it up with the protesters. He blocked the east bound turn traffic for about 7-10 minutes. That is when 3 or 4 MAGA protesters started to push on his car. Almost immediately he accelerated quickly and wildly into the turn—and creamed one of the MAGA protesters on Mayfair Rd . Drone footage courtesy of Chris Hammerback. Footage has been turned over to Wauwatosa PD.

Here’s the video. The incident takes place at about the 17 second mark.







Writing at the Gateway Pundit, Cassandra Fairbamks noted:

A witness at the scene who first contacted Gateway Pundit about the incident wrote that “I was at the Wauwatosa protest today and a man was purposely hit by a car while standing next to me. Proud Boys promptly administered first aid until an ambulance arrived.” He added that the “Proud Boys did an excellent job of keeping the peace.”

As it turns out, that wasn’t the only incident at the rally:

Anti Trump protestor returns and throws a punch at the Proud Boys crew and is arrested right after by Wauwatosa police. #stopthesteal rally Wauwatosa, WI. pic.twitter.com/Iq5w2gWlvq — Tony (@Mrtdogg) November 21, 2020

It’s not known if the driver of the vehicle has been apprehended.

