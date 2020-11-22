https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/war-christmas-uk-public-health-director-calls-christmas-postponed-six-months/

“I read recently an idea about bumping Christmas to June or July and having Christmas Day then, and I think that sounds like an eminently sensible thing to do,” Adams said. “We certainly can’t have a Christmas like we are used to having, and I appreciate that is difficult for people and distressing for people, but the consequences of forgetting everything that has happened since March and trying to have a normal Christmas as possible are that the NHS does get overrun and we have significant harm and illness, and ultimately deaths for a large number of people.”

While this idea hasn’t been floated yet in the US, many states are cracking down on Thanksgiving and threatening to have people arrested for violating restrictions about how many family and friends they can have in their home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

