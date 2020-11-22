https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/22/watch-74-year-old-florida-man-rescues-puppy-from-an-alligator-with-his-bare-hands/

Need a break from politics Twitter?

If so, check out his video of a Florida man saving a puppy from an alligator using his bare hands to pry the reptile’s jaw open:

Everyone makes fun of “Florida man,” but who else would be able to do this?

And a legend is born:

Note how he kept his cigar in his mouth the entire time:

And when the Navy SEAL who shot Osama bin Laden says you deserve free drinks, that means something:

Well done, Richard.

