Need a break from politics Twitter?

If so, check out his video of a Florida man saving a puppy from an alligator using his bare hands to pry the reptile’s jaw open:

Surveillance cameras caught an amazing rescue in Florida when a man jumped into a pond after an alligator grabbed his puppy. pic.twitter.com/cDOP1JUCJ7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 22, 2020

Everyone makes fun of “Florida man,” but who else would be able to do this?

Florida man saves 3-month-old puppy’s life when he freed dog from jaws of alligator Richard Wilbanks, 74, spotted his pup Gunner in the dangerous water of his backyard pond in the Fort Myers suburb of Estero and leapt into action.https://t.co/JL8CMFWcZ7 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 21, 2020

And a legend is born:

saved the puppy from getting eaten by an alligator and never dropped his cigar, a true legend pic.twitter.com/ryRSfZqOsy — juan vidal (@itsjuanlove) November 22, 2020

Note how he kept his cigar in his mouth the entire time:

Please note this hero never dropped the cigar from his mouth while wrestling his dog from the jaws of an alligator. https://t.co/vu51Nes7ga — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) November 22, 2020

And when the Navy SEAL who shot Osama bin Laden says you deserve free drinks, that means something:

This guy deserves free drinks… https://t.co/aD06rUq3jU — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) November 22, 2020

Well done, Richard.

***

