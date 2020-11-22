http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TY35-vQAjkY/

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead was carted off the field at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday after he took a scary hit to the knee that left him in obvious pain.

After taking a pitch from Cam Newton in the third quarter, Burkhead took a shot to the knee from Houston’s Brady Roby while his leg was still planted.

Burkhead lay on the field for quite some time while medical staff attended to his leg. Eventually, he was carted off the field. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that the Patriots fear Burkhead tore his ACL. The team is awaiting the results of an MRI for confirmation.

