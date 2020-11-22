https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/when-alyssa-milano-was-worried-about-election-hacking/
Here’s an excellent 5 minute video called, “I Hacked an Election. So Can the Russians.” It shows how you can REMOTELY rig a paperless Diebold voting machine. These are the same machines that will be used by all Georgian voters in the 2018 midterms. https://t.co/UUuYjKxMIB
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 14, 2018
There is a bipartisan bill called the Secure Elections Act that has been introduced in the Senate that would address the insecurity of our elections. https://t.co/Z0LDHJbaEI
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 14, 2018
Here’s the video Alyssa was promoting…