White House trade adviser Peter Navarro hints that the Trump administration may be looking at action against China before the end of its term.

In an interview on Sinclair Broadcasting’s “America This Week,” Navarro suggested Joe Biden’s policies will give China a pass.

“It’s very clear that there’s a fork in the road here,” Navarro said. “Biden goes to Beijing, President Trump goes to protect the men and women of America.”

But President Donald Trump is still taking steps to confront China, Navarro said, signing an executive order last week banning U.S. investments in companies with ties to the Chinese military.

And more could come, he suggested.

“They’re killing Americans,” Navarro charged, blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly a quarter-million in the United States. “They need to be held accountable. It’s time, now.”

“Why the hell aren’t more people angry at Communist China for infecting us with this virus?” He said.

